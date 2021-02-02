Ministry, NAPTIP to collaborate on fight against trafficking, prostitution

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has promised to collaborate

with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to tackle human trafficking, prostitution

and child labour in the country. The information is in a statement issued by Mr Shehu Maikai, the Director of Press of the ministry on Tuesday.

Maikai stated that Tallen made the promise when the Director General of NAPTIP, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, paid

a solidarity visit to the ministry. He quoted the minister as saying “women and children are the worse hit in the area of human trafficking, hence the promulgation

of the the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act.

“If NAPTIP and the ministry work together, both organisations would be in better position to checkmate incidences of women

trafficking, prostitution and child labour.” The NAPTIP boss also said that the collaboration would be in areas of economic empowerment for women and children; training of

personnel and advocacy visits.

She said “you will agree with me that the articles of trade in human trafficking are women and children. It is therefore important for

NAPTIP to work with the Ministry of Women Affairs so that together we shall succeed.” (NAN)