Ministry inaugurates committee on STI

Mr Sunday Akpan, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated the publicity committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Akpan said the objective of the committee was to work out modalities on how the ministry could partner Leadership Newspapers on mutual benefits.

According to him, the ministry’s recent name change will reposition it towards improved Innovation, Research and Development (R&D).

He also said the ministry had responsibilities with an expanded mandate to improve STI in Nigeria.

Moreover, he said, the committee’s terms of reference would include publication of the ministry’s activities on a weekly basis in Leadership newspapers and all its media arms.

However, he expressed optimism that the committee would work hard to fulfil its given mandate.

Speaking on behalf of the committee’s chairperson, the Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT) of the Ministry, Mr Idowu Afe, said that the committee’s formation was timely.

He noted that it would help reposition the ministry positively. (NAN)

