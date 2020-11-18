Ministry delivers 45,000 Housing Units, provides 3,290 C of Os – Minister

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday said the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) had since inception delivered 45,000 housing units in 81 estates across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FHA is one of the agencies under the Ministry of Works and Housing saddled with the task of addressing the housing needs of Nigerians, particularly federal government workers.

Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the 24th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), said he presented over a 280-page report to the Council on the ministry’s interventions in the housing sector so far,

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister further disclosed that the ministry had completed additional 186 housing units, while 2,300 others would soon be completed.

He revealed that the ministry had also made the process of obtaining Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) easier for those who prefer to build their own houses, saying a total of 3,290 C of Os had been given out in recent times.

According to him, any worker who contributes to National Housing Fund (NHF) domiciled in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria for six months is qualified to access the fund to buy houses of their choice.

He added that main reason physical assets were not allowed as collateral for accessing loan to buy or build houses was because anyone who desires to access the NHF must be a certified contributor to the housing fund.

He, therefore, advised those who want to obtain loan to build their houses to always ensure that their landed property must have titles.

Fashola said his ministry also updated Council on the progress of works in the various Federal Secretariat projects in Gombe, Benue and Ekiti states, among others.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who also fielded questions from the correspondents, linked the reported strange deaths in Delta and Enugu States to yellow fever.

He said: “Yes, there was an outbreak that started in Delta and was found in Enugu and then two other states making it a total of four states.

“The analysis we have done so far shows it is yellow fever. So the response has been going on from National Center for Disease Contry (NCDC), vaccination is going on in all these areas.

“Few days ago, there was also a report from a member of the National Assembly saying that in his constituency there is unexplained illnesses and deaths and that alarm also immediately triggered a response.’’

He said already the Nigeria Center for Disease Control had been directed to go and carry out investigation.

“As we speak they have to collect samples, do tests and do some laboratory investigations before we are sure exactly what it is and what the cause is.

“So, the response is going on automatically and we shall get result very soon.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enugu State has been battling to contain the outbreak of the disease in two communities – Ette Uno and Umuopu – in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, but it has now spread to Nsukka and Isi-Uzo.

Delta State had recently reported that no fewer than 22 deaths were recorded in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state due to the outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, Ehanire and the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, also told the correspondents that they briefed Council on their interface with stakeholders in their respective states as regards #ENDSARS protests.(NAN)