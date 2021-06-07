By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs , Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the next step for the N_power Batch C Stream One applicants.

The Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali said in a statement, said the ministry has commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

Alkali therefore called on shortlisted applicants to check their respective email addresses for confirmation and for further information.

He directed applicants to log into www.nasims.gov.ng to enrol their biometric data.

The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected]ng for other enquiries.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is charged with the responsibility of implementing National Social Investment Programmes.

