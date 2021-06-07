Ministry announces next stage for N-Power Batch C Stream 1 enrolment

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs , Disaster Management and Social Development has announced next step for N_power Batch C Stream One applicants.

Permanent Bashir Nura Alkali said in a statement, said ministry has commenced next stage of enrollment with verification of email addresses by applicants.

Alkali therefore called on shortlisted applicants to check their respective email addresses for confirmation and for further information.

directed applicants to log into www.nasims.gov. to enrol their biometric data.

The Permanent also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other enquiries.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is charged with the responsibility of implementing National Social Programmes.

