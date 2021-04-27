By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has disclosed that there is a next level conspiracy and campaign against the Minister, Dr Isa Pantami by paid agents to blackmail him.

This was revealed in a statement by the Spokesperson to the Minister, Uwa Suleiman and made available to newsmen.

Recall that the Minister was accused of having sympathy for the BokoHaram insurgents and other similar groups, which he clearly came out to clarify his position.

However, Suleiman stressed that credible intelligence revealed that the same forces which have funded the ongoing campaign against the Minister are now on their next stage of their evil plot.

According to her, the forces are now shopping for willing partners and avenues to create injury to his image.

She said,”We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project.

“This time around, the forces of evil are shopping for willing partners as well as their usual avenues, to release doctored videos purporting to show the Honourable Minister in an alleged compromising condition, as a way of creating injury on his image.

“We are least surprised by this recent move which is a clear intensification of their desperation, having failed in their assault on the personality of the Honourable Minister, despite their previous efforts.

“After concocting lies and half-truths linking the Honourable Minister with terrorism, despite his well-documented stance against Boko Haram and similar groups, these adversaries went to the extent of doctoring a document with capacity to endanger national security.

“It was a relief for peace-loving Nigerians that the gimmick also failed to strike that sensitive chord.

“This notice therefore is to alert the public to the latest ungodly plan and to warn the perpetrators about the consequences of such action.”

The Spokesperson therefore stressed that the Minister will not sit idly to see his hard-earned reputation as a respected community leader, Islamic Scholar and public servant being muddled in the mud by paid agents with no adherence to truth and fear of God

