Ministries of Power, others make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that the Ministries of Power, Interior, Sports and Youth Development, and Mines and Steel are expected to make presentations at the meeting at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Those physically present at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Other cabinet members at the meeting include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Water Resources Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi.

Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar; Power, Jedy Agba as well as Works and Housing, Mu’azu Sambo were also in attendance at the meeting.

Other ministers are participating virtually from their various offices in Abuja.(NAN)

