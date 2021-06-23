Ministries of Labour, Defence, others make presentations at FEC

June 23, 2021



President Buhari is presiding over a virtual of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the conference hall of the First Lady’s office, State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; , rtd Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami are expected to make presentations at the .

NAN reports Vice-President , Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the .

NAN also reports seven ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General and Minister of , Abubakar Malami and , Dr Osagie Ehanire are also in attendance of the weekly council.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

