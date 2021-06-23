Ministries of Labour, Defence, others make presentations at FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the conference hall of the First Lady’s office, State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Defence, rtd Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting.

NAN also reports that seven ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire are also in attendance of the weekly council.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...