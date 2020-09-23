Ministries of Interior, Transportation, others make presentations at 16th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 16th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministers of Interior, Ra’uf Aregheshola; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Godswill Okpabio, Niger Delta; Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum and Justice, Abubakar Malami are expected to make presentations at the council meeting.