Ministries of Interior, Transportation, others make presentations at 16th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 16th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministers of Interior, Ra’uf Aregheshola; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Godswill Okpabio, Niger Delta; Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum and Justice, Abubakar Malami are expected to make presentations at the council meeting.
Other departments and agencies expected to make presentations are the Nigeria Correctional Service and the Nigeria Customs Service.
NAN reports that eight ministers including that of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola joined the president at the Council Chamber for the meeting.
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan as well as other cabinet ministers are participating in the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja online.(NAN)
Leave a Reply