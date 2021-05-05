Ministries of Industry, Power, others make presentations at 44th virtual FEC

May 5, 2021



  Muhammadu Buhari presiding the 44th virtual of the Federal Council (FEC) at the First Lady Hall, State , Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Power as well as Finance are expected to make presentations during the

The Vice-, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and of Staff to the , Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the

Others in attendance are Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are the Ministers of the Industry, trade and investment; Adeniyi Adebayo and that of Power, Mamman Saleh.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja, . (NAN)

