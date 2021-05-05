President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 44th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the First Lady Conference Hall, State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Power as well as Finance are expected to make presentations during the meeting

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting

Others in attendance are Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are the Ministers of the Industry, trade and investment; Adeniyi Adebayo and that of Power, Mamman Saleh.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online. (NAN)

