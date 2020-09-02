Ministries of Aviation, Health, others make presentations as Buhari presides over 14th FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 14th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Aviation, Transportation, Justice, Communications, Health as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Those in attendance of the meeting include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others physically attending the meeting at the chamber are; Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Communications, Isa Pantami.

NAN reports that the remaining cabinet members including the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, joined the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja.(NAN)