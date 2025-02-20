Ministers of Livestock Development to Present Scorecards on Friday

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has announced the commencement of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings, set to take place on Friday. This event will feature updates from two key ministers in the Nigerian government.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive, ministers are expected to provide comprehensive updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries. Suleiman Haruna, PhD, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, emphasized the significance of the briefings as part of the administration’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and open communication with the public.

Dr. Haruna highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that it serves as a platform for ministers to offer a detailed account of their work, thereby reinforcing the government’s dedication to progress and national development.

He stated,”The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation hereby announces the commencement of the 2025 edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 21st February 2025, by 11am at the National Press Center of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

“In line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all Ministers are expected to provide updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries. This initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the Nigerian public.

He added,”The briefing will be kicked off by Mr. Mukhtar Maiha, Honourable Minister for the Ministry of Livestock Development, and Engr. Abubakar Momoh, Honourable Minister for the Ministry of Regional Development. Both will present their scorecards and discuss the ongoing initiatives and achievements in their respective sectors.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has extended an invitation to members of the press, stakeholders, and the general public to attend and engage in this important conversation about the government’s progress and future agenda.”