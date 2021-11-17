Ministers of Education, FCT others to make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance are the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno and some Ministers.

NAN reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello and few others are expected to make presentations during the meeting. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...