Ministers of Education, FCT others to make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

November 17, 2021



President Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Council (FEC) at the Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Gambari.

Others in attendance are the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen Babagana and some Ministers.

NAN reports of the Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello and few others are expected presentations during the meeting. (NAN)

