Ministers: Nasarawa stakeholders hail Tinubu for appointing 9 women  

By Sunday John

Women stakeholders in Nasarawa State have lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing nine women as Ministers.

The women and some youth held a solidarity rally on Thursday from Lafia City Hall to the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mrs Habiba Balarabe-Suleiman, Director-General, Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Agency, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the appointment of nine women as ministers designate by President Tinubu was unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.

Balarabe-Suleiman expressed optimism that all the women appointees would deliver and add value to the renew hope mantra of the president, given their pedigree and antecedents.

She also appealed to the president to assign sensitive portfolios to the women to enable them to express themselves in line with their respective careers.

The spokesperson specifically thanked Tinubu for appointing Mrs Imaan Suleiman as ministerial nominee from Nasarawa State.

She said that Suleiman would make the state proud and assist the president to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

“The ministerial nominee is an amazon with capacity, who does not shy away from responsibilities,” she said

Balarabe-Suleiman also commended Gov Abdullahi Sule for his administration’s favourable disposition towards women and for supporting one of them to be nominated as a minister from the state.

On her part, Abigail Waya, the State’s Head of Service, said that the president, through the nomination of nine women had demonstrated commitment to carry everyone along in his administration.

“This is a great opportunity given to the women to showcase what they can do,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

