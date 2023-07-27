Ministers: CSOs urge Tinubu to appoint competent persons for sustainable economic recovery

By Angela Atabo

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint individuals with impeccable characters and fitting competencies to stir the country out of the current state of the economy.

Dr Yunusa Ya’u, Convener, Situation Room, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ya’u said the Situation Room was also concerned over the state of the nation and the difficulties created by on-going policies on exchange rates and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) deregulation.

The situation room, therefore, called on the Federal Government to come up with a realistic plan for returning the country’s refineries into operation.

He said that due to the increase in pump price, public schools were increasing fees across board at the same time, and transporters have increased fares thereby placing an additional burden on many poor Nigerians.

Yaú said: “We implore the National Assembly and the Federal Government to make deliberate efforts to considerably cut down the cost of governance and plug leakages in the civil service.

“Additionally, state Governors must take their hands off Local Government Councils’ funds to enable interventions at the grassroot levels.’’

Ya’u urged the government to introduce mass transit buses in partnership with private sector players for maintenance and sustainability purposes, as a means of palliative.

He further appealed to the government to decisively tackle the state of insecurity, among many conflicts across the countries that were causing a severe food shortages.

Yaú called on members of the National Assembly to show that they were representatives of the people by protecting their rights and representing their interests by intervening in the hardships that their constituents were suffering.

The Situation Room called on the citizens to put their state Governors to task and demand accountability for their actions or inactions regarding the state of the nation. (NAN)

