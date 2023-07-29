Ministerial slots: Group lauds Tinubu, says female nominations worthwhile

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Young Moms Support Initiative, Dr Vivian Obiageli Sonny-Nsirim, has congratulated the seven women who made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Sonny-Nsirim, the Ugochinyere 1 of Igboland and Madubia of Uke kingdom, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the nominations as worthwhile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Young Moms Support initiative is a Non- Governmental Organisation seeking to support and empower women and children for a better society.

NAN also reports that the organisation birthed the largest online community of young women called the Young Moms Forum with more than two million active members globally.

Sonny-Nsirim, who felicitated the seven women, said that the victory was for all women, including those who had aspired for the same positions.

She however, said that it would encourage other women to join the political arena while calling on the nominees to show good example in their political journey and carry women along, especially in their various locations.

“This is an assurance that the nation would gain immensely from the wealth of experience and the depth of knowledge that the seven female ministerial nominees would bring to government.

“As a group, we feel very elated and once again fulfilled that seven young, intelligent, and exceptionally diligent women made the ministerial list.

“This feat has further reinforced our firm belief that the future is now. These women are our shining lights and will continue to remain so by the grace of God,” she said.

Sonny-Nsirim, who doubles as an advocate for women and children development and empowerment, expressed confidence that the nominated women would carry everyone along and would further create opportunities for other women to achieve their goals.

She urged Nigerians to give maximum support to them, to enable them to succeed in her new national role.

“We also wish to thank our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping to his promise of 35 per cent affirmation for women.

“We believe that more women would be appointed subsequently in every area of this administration and we pray for peace and unity in our country Nigeria.

“It is our prayer, therefore, that God who made the victory possible will not only keep them but will continuously give them good health, guide and guard them,“ she said.

Sonny-Nsirim urged the nominees to use their offices to attract development to women and Nigerians generally.

She admonished them not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the president and the APC leadership. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

