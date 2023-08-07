Ministerial slot: I ‘ll not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo

By Naomi Sharang

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said: “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence to have given me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

“I cannot thank him enough. I want to clear it that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not.

He said he had learnt some lessons.

“In the bid and passion for both the executive and the legislature, to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians and to ensure that Nigerians have the benefits of government programmes, perhaps some compromises are needed at all times other than the strict adherence to legality.

“Compromises are needed here and there for the purpose of bringing succour to Nigerians. Because when people hold to their sides because of legality, at times, it is Nigerians that suffer for it.

“I want to thank the Senate; I want to thank the Senate President and all the distinguished Senators for their magnanimity.(NAN)

