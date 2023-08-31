Ministerial Slot: Centre passes vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizen Awareness (CCLCA) has passed a vote of confidence on the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, adding that he is a man with requisite character, capacity and competence.

Dr Nwambu Gabriel, Leader of the group, said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Gabriel said the vote of confidence bestowed on Gbajabiamila was in reaction to outburst in some quarters, accusing Gbajabiamila of bias in the appointment of ministers and other top officials of government.

He said that it was important for Nigerians to disregard the falsehood against Gbajabiamila, adding that the chief of staff is well experienced and capable of carrying out his duties.

“Gbajabiamila has come under acerbic attacks from certain political actors who are spreading falsehood against him just because they missed out on the ministerial and other lists.

“They are blaming him for their inability to occupy appointive office at the moment, even though it is the President acting in consultation with the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the governors and other key stakeholders in the polity, that appointed ministers and board chairmen.

“These people do not care for the fact that positions come at the time destined and that clearly, everybody cannot be a minister at the same time,” he said.

He said that as speaker, Gbajabiamila was a bridge builder par excellence, a force for competence, integrity and a people-centered lawmaker.

“Let us allow Gbajabiamila do his job in peace, casting needless aspersions on him won’t cut it and it is too early to seek to derail the Tinubu-led administration with blatant falsehood,” he said.(NAN)

