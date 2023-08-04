Ministerial position: Tinubu nominates Keyamo, withdraws nominee from Kano

By Kingsley Okoye

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Festus Keyamo for consideration and approval of Senate, as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu also withdrew earlier nomination of Dr.Maryam Shetty nominee from Kano and replaced her with a new nominee Dr Mairiga Mahmud also from Kano.

Tinubu in the letter addressed to President of Senate Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Fridays said:

“In compliance to the provision of the section 147 sub section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“And sequel to my earlier correspondence dated Aug 2, 2023.

“I resolved to withdraw the nomination of Dr.Maryam Shetty.

“Furthermore, I am pleased to nominate Dr Mariga Mahmud and Mr Festus Keyamo for consideration, and if been fit, confirm by the Senate as ministers.

“While hoping the above request will receive the kind consideration and approval of the senate, please accept Distinguished Senate President and distinguished Senators the assurances of my highest regard,”Tinubu said (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

