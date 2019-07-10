Ministerial nominees’ list to arrive Senate before Friday, says Lawan

#TrackNigeria – The wait for the ministerial list may soon be over as President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has said that the upper legislative chamber will receive the list nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari before Friday.



Lawan disclosed this on Wednesday during the plenary while responding to comments from his colleagues.



Sen. Bassey Akpan (PDP-Akwa Ibom) had come under order 43 to remind the Senate President and his colleagues of the delay in transmitting the list by the Executive.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate through its spokesperson, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye had on Tuesday expressed readiness to begin work on the list anytime sent by the President.



Lawan, however, allayed the fears of his colleagues by saying government is doing everything possible to send the list to the Senate for screening and confirmation in a few days time.



“This is to inform the senate that the Executive arm of Government is working very hard to send the list of ministerial nominees to the senate.



“So before the week runs out we would get the list.

“I want to assure you that once we get the list every senator here has shown the desire to stay long enough to screen and confirm the nominees in the interest of the country,” he said.



Earlier, Akpan had explained that: “We understand your passion towards supporting the President to succeed in his desire to move the county forward.



“In line with your vision for a new Nigeria you believe that we should also return Nigeria from December to January fiscal period and this cannot be made possible without an executive council.

“You understand the passion of the President to consolidate on the gains that he has so far attained.

“If we are going on this long vacation in two weeks and by now we have not receive the list of the ministerial nominees it means we have to put ourselves under intense pressure.”



He further urged Lawan that: “There is need for you to urge the President to send the list of ministerial nominees to the senate.”



NAN reports that the Senate plans to embark on its annual vacation beginning from July ending. (NAN)

