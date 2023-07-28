Ministerial nominee, Mohammed Idris – Profile in entrepreneurship, service to humanity

One of the Ministerial nominees unveiled on Thursday July 27 at the Nigeria’s Senate is Muhammad Idris, a renowned entrepreneur.

He is easily known as the Publisher of Blueprint newspapers, based in Abuja, Nigeria.Most people refer to him simply as chairman.

Idris who holds the traditional title of Kakaaki Nupe is a nominee from Niger State, North Central Nigeria.

Those who know him closely attest to his thoroughness, humility and kindness.

Significantly Idris can equally be described as a self-made, who by the grace of God, became prominent through hardwork and his unrel3nting entrepreneurship

He is als a scholar of repute.

It is however his large heart and capacity to render helping hand to those in need that have also earned him recognition and accolades from people.

Read below a comprehensive outline of the Profile of Alhaji Mohammed Idris ( Kakaaki Nupe) – Ministerial Nominee from Niger state :

MISSION STATEMENT

To provide a purposeful and result-oriented leadership at the highest level of policy formulation and implementation in the executive branch of the Nigerian government to engender national growth and development.

PERSONAL PROFILE

Accomplished media entrepreneur, Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) philanthropist, political leader and a family man.

PERSONAL DATA

Marital Status: Married with Children

Date of Birth:May 2nd 1966

State of Origin: Niger state

Local Govt. Area: Gbako

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS WITH DATES

1995: Masters Degree in English (M.A English) -Bayero University, Kano

1987: Bachelor of Arts Degree in English (B.A English) -University of Sokoto (now Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto)

1984: Pre-Degree Programme at the University of Sokoto (now Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto)

1983: Zungeru College of Advanced Studies, Bida, Niger State 1982: Senior School Certificate – Government Secondary School,

Rijau, Niger State

1977: First School Leaving Certificate-Central Primary School, Kontagora, Niger State

COURSES, CONFERENCES AND WORKSHOPS ATTENDED

Attended several local and international workshops and conferences on public relations, media entrepreneurship and leadership

POLITICAL ENGAGEMENTS

2019-2023: Helped to Reposition and Rebrand the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State

WORK EXPERIENCE

BIFOCAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (a leading Public Relations company in Nigeria)

1996-Date: Chairman and Lead Consultant

Has been the Lead Consultant and visioner of the company for over 30 years; leading the team to provide communications solutions to clients in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy

Served as Communications Consultant to the Federal Government Project to promote Girl Child Education in Nigeria from 2007 to 2009

Served as Communications Consultant on the Promotion of Nomadic Education in Northern Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2007 to 2009

Led the committee that developed and implemented Training Guide for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) across Nigeria from 2009 to 2011

Appointed as Communications Consultant by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2017 to 2021

Facilitated the Design and Implementation of Strategic Communications Guidelines for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in 2019-2022

BLUEPRINT NEWSPAPERS (Publishers of Blueprint, Blueprint Weekend and Manhaja (the Hausa language title)

2011- Till Date: Publisher and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Created a major disruption in the coverage of government policies, incisive analysis and reportage of major events in Nigeria

Led the Editorial team of the Newspaper on a ground-breaking approach to the coverage of security issues and counter terrorism efforts of the Federal Government in Northern Nigeria.

Hosted The Blueprint Annual Impact Series and Awards, one of the largest and longest-running conferences on social, political and economic policies by a Media Organization in Northern Nigeria since 2019.

Led Blueprint Newspapers (Blueprint, Blueprint Weekend and Manhaja) to become the second most read newspapers in Northern Nigeria

Recognized as one of the most astute Publishers in Nigeria by the Northern Media Forum and the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN)

BLUEPRINT TELEVISION (BTV Hausa) The Newest Hausa Language Television channel in Nigeria

2023-Date: Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

ABUJA PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (APDC)

Served at F.C.T.A – Owned Property Development Company

January, 2023-June, 2023: Re-appointed Chairman, Board of Directors

2017-2022: Chairman, Board of Directors ADMINISTRATIVE INTERVENTIONS AT APDC.

Led the management of APDC to the completion of a Permanent Head Office Complex after over 10 years of operating from a rented office space

OTHER POSITIONS HELD

2000-2011: Editor-in-Chief, The Market (the first Business-oriented Magazine in Northern Nigeria)

2004-2008: Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Kaduna State Chapter

2004-2007: Vice Chairman, Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN)

2008: Became a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

2018-2021: Publicity Secretary, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN)

2020-Date: Secretary General, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN)

2021-Date: Member, International Press Institute (IPI)

2021: Nigerian Delegate to the World Press Congress in Switzerland by the IPI

Member, US-based Online News Association

Member, Northern Media Forum

Member, Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

2022: Media Icon Award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists

2022: Special Recognition Award by National Association of Niger State Students (NANIS)

2021: Meritorious Service Award by Abuja Property Development Company (APDC)

2021: Appointed and Turbaned as Kakaaki Nupe by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar

2021-Date: Chairman, Kings Broadcasting Limited; owners of WE FM 106.3, Abuja

2014: NIPR Presidential Special Recognition Award for Meritorious Service to the Public Relations Profession and Humanity.

2007: Distinguished Service Award by the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN)

HOBBIES

Reading and Networking

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

