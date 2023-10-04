Shock as Ministerial nominee, Abbas Lawal collapses at Senate screening

By Haruna Salami

Balarabe Abbas Lawal, one of the three nominees slated for screening Wednesday, took his turn after Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara.Shockingly, he collapsed after his introductory remarks and was waiting for questions from senators when he suddenly collapsed.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Senator Sunday Marshall Katung was making remarks on behalf of the three senators from Kaduna state when the nominee suddenly collapsed.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on staff of the chamber to give him water and quickly asked the TV live streaming to be put off.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

