Ministerial nomination: Shaibu Audu emerged through fair process – Yahaya Bello

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, says Shaibu Audu, son of late Prince Abubakar Audu, who emerged as Ministerial nominee by President Bola Tinubu emerged through a fair process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello stated this on Sunday when family of the late Audu paid a thank you visit on him over Shaibu’s nomination.

In a statement in Lokoja by Bello’s Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, the governor told the family that the process that led to the choice of Shaibu, was through equity, fairness, and justice, which always came first in his (Bello’s) decision-making.

“This is due to the unity and tolerance that exist among our three senatorial districts of Kogi, devoid of tribal sentiments, which has no place in modern politics.

“I wish to assure you of my unwavering support to the minister-designate, in whom I have the believe that he will go far and make the nation proud by building on his father’s legacy.

“This is an opportunity for the Prince to build on his father’s legacy, considering the joy that accompanied his nomination worldwide, ” he said.

The governor said the joy must be sustained by “how you conduct yourself and lead the people.”

He expressed hope that the nominee would make the state and nation proud, given his pedigree as a democrat.

Bello, who thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief, for the opportunity, assured of the state’s unwavering support for his administration.

Earlier, Eke Maimunat-Audu, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for submitting Shaibu’s name for the ministerial appointment.

He expressed confident that the minister-designate would deliver with excellence, making both the state and Nigeria proud.

According to him, their late father’s wish was for his legacy of good governance and a united Kogi to continue.

He praised Bello for providing a platform for the continuous existence of Audu’s legacy in Nigerian politics by nominating Shaibu, among thousands of qualified candidates from Kogi.

The family, however, commended the governor for personally attending Shaibu’s screening at the National Assembly on Friday.

NAN reports that Shaibu is an Executive Director with Stanbic IBTC, and holds an MBA from the University of Oxford.

He also holds an MSC in International Securities and Investment Banking from the ICMA center of Henley Business School, University of Reading. (NAN)

