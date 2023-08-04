Ministerial list: Youth inclusion unprecedented, advocate hails Tinubu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A communications expert and youth advocate, Mr Oloruntobi Alasi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s youth inclusion in governance as unprecedented.

Alasi, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, commended Tinubu’s inclusion of youths and women in the ministerial list submitted to the Senate for screening.

Alasi explained that appointing youths and women as ministers would bring several benefits to the government and society as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senate on Wednesday, received the second list of 19 ministerial nominees submitted by Tinubu in addition to the 28 previously submitted.

Youths among the ministerial designates include: Bosun Tijani, Betta Edu, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, Hannatu Musawa, Doris Uzoka, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye and Stella Okotete.

The youth advocate listed one of the benefits of appointing youths to include giving the government fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

Alasi stated that though age should not be the sole criterion for ministerial appointments, a diverse and well-balanced cabinet would often be more effective.

He urged the President not to relent in the appointment of youths, to ensure participatory and inclusive governance.

Alasi said: “The appointments of young professionals and women by Tinubu are unprecedented.

“When young people see fellow youths holding positions of power, they are more likely to engage with the political process and become more interested in civic participation.

“This can lead to increased voter turnout and civic involvement among the youth.

“Younger ministers often have a different worldview and experience, which can lead to the introduction of innovative policies and solutions.

“They are more likely to be in touch with current trends and the needs of the younger population, helping to address contemporary challenges effectively.”

He also noted that by appointing youths, Tinubu’s administration had demonstrated the willingness to ensure representation and equity in governance.

Alasi, however, urged the young nominees to prioritise future-focused policies.

He said that promoting better representation and inclusivity in governance would also ensure that the perspectives and concerns of young people are heard and considered in policy-making.

“This will lead to more balanced and comprehensive decision-making processes.

“I appeal to the younger nominees to prioritise long-term planning and sustainable policies that will have a lasting positive impact on future generations when appointed.

“They should be more interested in creating a better future as they will be directly affected by the outcomes of their decisions,” he added.

The communications expert said that appointing youths might also reduce the brain drain and ‘japa’ syndrome rampant in the country.

He said: “Young ministers tend to be more tech-savvy and familiar with the latest advancements in technology.

“This can be advantageous in leveraging technology to improve government services, enhance transparency, and streamline administrative processes.

“Young people may be more likely to stay or return to their home country if they see opportunities for their generation to be involved in decision-making and governance.

“This can help with talent retention and attract skilled young professionals to contribute to the nation’s development.” (NAN)

