Ministerial list: There will be thorough screening – Sen. Adaramodu

By Haruna Salami

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu has assured Nigerians that there will be thorough ministerial screening because the lawmakers are very much aware of the high expectations of those who ill assist President Bola Tinubu in fulfillment of his mandate and the constitution.

“To satisfy the expectations of Nigerians for high velocity performance, we will “eyemark” not “earmark”, the performances. The screening will be very thorough but there will still be the “take a bow and go” for those who may not be asked questions by the lawmakers.

According to him the 10th senate will “scrutinize the character, the ability” of every nominee. Thorough screening for anybody who will be minster entails he/she must have ideas about everything, but in core specialties like health, yes the minister must be a professional.

“The character of the nominees must carry the resume, but we will not manufacture questions and allegations against anyone.

He advised that now that the names of the nominees have been read out, anyone who has anything against them can channel such to the right quarters.

Adaramodu said although the Senate is not supposed to sit on Mondays, but because of the importance attached to this national assignment, we have suspended all our rules for them to commence the exercise next Monday.

He said there is no allocation of time for any nominee and if a single nominee take up to 3 hours or a whole day, so be it.

On allegation on some nominees like former governors with EFCC cases, Adaramodu said allthe nominees have gone through security screening checks from the executive.

However, if there is any red flag raise we will look into it, re-emphsising that Nigerians will never be disappointed by the Senate as “the team will bring oxygen”.

With this screening commencing on Monday, the annual recess of the National Assembly, which would have began on Thursday July 28 has been put on hold till after the exercise.

