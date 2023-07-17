Ministerial list: Coalition urges Tinubu to ensure 35 per cent women representation

By Diana Omueza

A coalition of women group in Nigeria, has urged President Bola Tinubu to uphold his campaign promise of ensuring at least 35 per cent women representation in his cabinet.



This is contained in a statement co-signed on Monday in Abuja by four women groups, the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF), the Sustainable Gender Action (SGA), the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).



“Nigerians have expressed concerns over the president’s commitment to affirmative action in view of the recent appointments he made where only 25 per cent of women are special assistants and a meagre 15per cent are personal aides.

“Other African countries have made considerable progress in women’s representation and we urge the new administration to uphold the 35 per cent affirmative action.

“There is a need for gender equity and transparency in the president’s list,” it said.

The group urged other women groups not to relent in advocating for opportunities, adding that there was need for women groups to visit the first lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu to lobby.

This it said was necessary for the consideration of the 35 per cent quota for women in the ministerial list.

The group also called for intensified media engagement to advocate for the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

“Having 35 per cent of women as ministers is good governance and signs of fairness.

“There is absence of women in policy-making processes in Nigeria and the APC campaign action plan for a better Nigeria gave assurances to increase women’s participation to at least 35 per cent in all government positions.

“No government since the fourth republic has achieved the appointment of 35 per cent women as ministers.

“We are hopeful that President Tinubu would achieve this feat by appointing 35per cent females in his ministerial cabinet for the benefit, progress and development of Nigeria,” it said.

(NAN)

