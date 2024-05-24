Ministerial briefings: FG commends media for effective coverage

The Federal Government has commended the media for the effective coverage of the ongoing Ministerial Sectoral Update to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Information and national orientation minister Mohammed Idris gave the commendation in an opening remark at the day-three of the sectoral update on Friday in Abuja.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to Idris, the event gives the media the opportunity to engage the ministers and seek clarification on policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

“Today is the continuation of the sectoral briefing that we are getting from the various ministries.

“Yesterday, about seven ministers were here to present before you, not just their vision, but also their achievements, in the last one year of the Tinubu’s administration.

“Let me thank the distinguished members of the media for all that you have done. We have seen an extensive coverage of the proceedings here yesterday and a day before.

“You have the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and useful contributions to this briefing going on,” Idris stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the morning session is expected to have presentations from the Ministries of Health, Justice, Police Affairs, Power and Works.

The Ministers of Women Affairs, Agriculture and Food Security, Water Resources and Foreign Affairs will feature in the afternoon session. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer