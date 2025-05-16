Ministerial briefing not relocated to London-Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed the reports circulating in both traditional and online media suggesting that the Ministerial Press Briefing

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed the reports circulating in both traditional and online media suggesting that the Ministerial Press Briefing Sessions have been relocated from Abuja to London.

The Minister made the clarification in his opening remarks at the eighth edition of the briefing session on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the session was attended by the Ministers of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, and Works, Sen. David Umahi.

“The insinuation that the press briefing session is relocating abroad is false because we have our responsibility first to the Nigerian nation.

“That is why we invite these ministers to come here and address Nigerians and those outside the country, directly from the National Press Centre, here in Abuja.

“The only platform that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation provided for the briefing session, is right here,” he said.

Idris said, Umahi who was falsely reported to be among the ministers scheduled to unveil President Tinubu’s achievements at a press briefing in London, had denied the report and also present at the Abuja briefing. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)