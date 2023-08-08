Ministerial Appointments: Deputy Speaker, Kalu commends Tinubu, seeks more slots for Southeast

…Congratulates Onyejeocha, Tunji-Ojo, Sununu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kalu also commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise of having more women and youths in his cabinet.

While expressing optimism that the appointees would deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the President, the Deputy Speaker however appealed to him to consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle.

The Deputy Speaker said, “I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The President showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act. I know Mr President as a magnanimous leader, and I appeal to him in the interest of justice, equity give more slots to the southeast. I congratulate my sisters and brothers from the Southeast on their confirmation by the Senate and urge them to key into the President’s agenda for a new Nigeria.”

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker also congratulated his former colleagues in the 9th Assembly, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) on their successful screening exercise by the Senate.

“I congratulate Former Chairman House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and former Chairman Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu on their confirmation by the Senate.

“I have no doubt that together with my sister Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who is the immediate past Deputy Majority Whip they will be good ambassadors of the House of Representatives and by extension the National Assembly.”

