Ministerial appointments: Coalition urges Tinubu not to be distracted 

By Jessica Dogo

The Chairman, Interfaith Coalition Conference, Mr Daniel Kadzai has urged President Bola Tinubu not to be distracted by a section of people kicking against some of his ministerial appointments.

Kadzai in a statement, on Friday in Abuja stated this in reaction to comments by some clerics attacking Tinubu on the recent appointed ministers.

He urged Nigerians to uphold the principle of unity knowing that the country belongs to all its citizens, regardless of religious, ethnic, or political affiliations.

Kadzai said that unity and cooperation among all regions were crucial to the nation’s progress and development.

“I want to congratulate Nigerians for having a government that is introducing dialogue in the process of selection and appointments.

“It shows that the South South has not been forgotten. I was so surprised that during the campaigns some people imputed issues of religious sentiment in the polity.

“Nigeria is recognised as a secular state. I do not see people coming out to protest against appointment, election and recruitment on the basis of religion or attackinpg people on the basis of ethnicity.

“I see 21st century Nigerians as looking for the progress of this nation. We should be able to come together because disaster, if occurred, will not spare an Igbo man, Hausa man or Yoruba man.

“Some people are castigating Mr President for appointing the Minister of FCT from Rivers State. This man is a Nigerian. God forbid that we have this mentality in this 21st century,” Kadzai said.

He urged Nigerians to stop talking about religion in governance, rather on how to salvage the nation and how the newly appointed ministers should serve Nigerians.

“Are we talking about religion or how to salvage the nation? The ministers should serve Nigerians.

“They are there to serve Nigerians. Not to enrich themselves. Not for their States, Local Governments or tribes.

“As a leader, you don’t come out to speak anyhow, ” he said.

Kadzai commended Tinubu and urged him to continue with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” for all Nigerians and build ties with North-Central, Northeast and Southeast .

He added: “Mr President, we note with delight your unprecedented efforts in bringing all factions of the people from diverse parts of Nigeria together irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations for the progress of our nation.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

