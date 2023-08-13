Ministerial Appointment: VON DG makes case for El-Rufai

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu not to eject former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai in his cabinet.

Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



He said that the nomination of the former Kaduna State governor had been a subject of controversy.



Okechuku said this was especially after his confirmation as a minister was put on hold by the Senate following an alleged security report.



The VON DG said that El-Rufai opted to reject the ministerial slot, saying his expected quality contributions to the nation as minister of power should be put into consideration.



He appealed to Tinubu to as a matter of urgent national importance halt his ejection of El-Rufai from the Federal Executive Council.



While harping on the ideas El-Rufai would bring on the table toward revamping the nation’s power sector, Okechukwu said his ejection from the system would regrettably lead to the ejection of more Nigerians from the National Electricity Grid.



“A lot of rich Nigerians are already ejected from public electricity supply chain following epileptic power supply and many poor Nigerians by high tariffs.

“We need a unique one like El-Rufai to fix it. I am neither a cheer leader of Malam Nasir El-Rufai nor am I saying that he is indispensable.

“However, as Mr project, he is equipped more than some of us to not only transform our electricity chain, but sanitise the toxic energy industry.

“Nigeria will not develop until we fix our electricity supply chain because small, medium and larger scale industries could not thrive successfully under less than 4,000 megawatts,” he said.



Okechukwu added:“Tinubu should not eject El-Rufai because of his minuses, for his plus track records in BPE, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and Kaduna State confirmed his exceptional competence and capacity to overhaul our electricity chain.”(NAN)

