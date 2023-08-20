Ministerial appointment: NPAN congratulates Edun, Idris

By Bolaji Buhari

The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has congratulated two former executive members of the association, Mr Wale Edun and Alhaji Mohammed Idris on their appointment as ministers.

This is contained in a statement issued by NPAN President, Malam Kabiru Yusuf on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced Edun as the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Idris as the new Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Edun, an Economist and former Chairman of Vintage Press (Publishers of The Nation Newspapers) was NPAN Treasurer, while Idris, a Public Relations guru and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, is a former General Secretary of the association.

Yusuf described the appointment of the duo as well-deserved, thanking the President for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

“Their very rich resumes and track records speak for them and we congratulate them on their new assignment while thanking Mr President for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building at this critical moment of national development, ‘’ he said. (NAN)

