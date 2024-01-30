Minister writes Abdulsalami over Sister’s death, pays tribute to her humility, others

Nigeria’s Minister of State (Agriculture and Food Security) Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has written a condolence letter to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, over the death of his sister, Hajia Salamatu Asabe.

In the letter which he personally signed,

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, who also holds the traditional title, Baraden Borgu, said Hajia Asabe’s death was shocking.

He said, “It is with shock and immense sadness that I received news of the passing on of your beloved younger sister, Hajia Salamatu Asabe.

While paying glowing tribute to the deceased, Abdullahi said, “I can testify that all who came across Hajia Salamatu in her lifetime were enamoured of humility, grace, and motherly disposition. Her passing, therefore, isn’t just a loss for the nuclear family, but a loss for those who knew her and admired her humanly qualities.”

He added, “In this moment of grief, my family and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, and other members of the Abubakar family, immediate and extended.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will comfort you, and grant Hajia Salamatu Aljannah Firdaus.

“May Hajia Salamatu‘s pleasant memories and good deeds be a perpetual source of relief from the painful loss, ” the Minister prayed.

