Minister wins polling unit for Tinubu in Katsina, lauds BVAS

By Ismaila Chafe

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has won his polling unit at Dubawa Gari Primary School, Sirika B registration area in Dutsi Local Area of Katsina State, for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC candidate got 67 votes, PDP 29 while the candidate of the NNPP garnered four votes.

Speaking to State House correspondents after casting his vote, Sirika hailed the introduction of the BVAS technology into the country’s voting system, saying doing so has sanitised the electoral process.

According to him, the introduction of the technology has made elections in the country more credible.

He said: “I am very excited, I am very happy, I am very glad and I thank technology because the voting is so smooth and peaceful without rancour.

“This is a departure from what we had in 2003, 2007 and 2011, where the voting then was characterised by ballot stuffing in the boxes, snatching of the boxes and thuggery. Today all that is history.

”We are here exercising our rights peacefully and it is so smooth and efficient. Within minutes, you are done.

“I came here within six and half minutes, from the time I exchanged pleasantries to my accreditation all the way to the ballot paper and thumb printing, it took me six and half minutes, because I timed myself.”

The minister emphasised that technology has now developed Nigeria’s democracy because votes cast by the electorate truly count.

“Today your vote will count. Therefore, I am telling Nigerians to be very hopeful that the candidates we chose will emerge victorious by the grace of God,” he said.

Sirika, who also spoke on the new currency redesign, said the policy would not impact on the election as being speculated in some quarters, ”because Nigerians know what they want and nobody can buy their votes”.

He also dismissed claims that the cash crunch and fuel issues in the country would affect the outcome of the elections.

The minister said: “Human beings have no price. Voters have no price. He who volunteers to serve you is more than he who you paid money to serve you.

”These people understand their rights, they understand their purpose of being here, to exercise their fundamental rights which they are doing with no rancour.

“Nobody was paid a dime to come here, and this polling unit is packed full.

”Therefore, the issue of cashless policy affecting elections, some people are just trying to hide their weaknesses and their failure to be able to serve the people well.

”People have been here long before, they understand the effect of governance. They understand why they should vote. Noble men and women are coming to vote for this election.

“Therefore I think it is wrong and a misnomer for people to continue to peddle that cashless policy is affecting the election, how? You have seen for yourselves here.” (NAN)