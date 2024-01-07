Minister Wike, Zuba is calling for attention! By Rashidat Yusuf

Unlike widespread perception, Zuba is not part of Niger state afterall .It is part of the Federal capital territory. But how come its lacks any sign of being part and parcel of the capital city .

Zuba shares boundary with Niger state with the border town of Madala, which houses many workers of the FCT.

The purpose of this write up is not that of Madala but Zuba ,a component of the Federal capital territory with visible neglect and lacking Federal presence

Even though Zuba houses the most prestigious rock in West Africa “the zuma rock ” no note is taken of zuba.

In fact the main mention of Zuba connotes abject poverty .You must be really down trodden to stay in Zuba .

Those who stay in Zuba should please stop telling their relatives they are in Abuja. Because nothing in Zuba shows any relationship with federal capital territory.

Unlike Kwali area council which has federal establishment such as the national mathematical centre, and the federal govt college ,Zuba has none of such

In the early days of the capital territory when it was created,the then Zuba motor park used to be the beehive of activities, seving as the entry point of travellers from the south to Abuja.

A visit to the park now shows it’s a complete shadow of its self .

Only yam sellers are there .You could see hip load of yam sold at dozen price.

Else where in Zuba is the ” fruit Market “.

On daily and weekly bases fruits including plantains come into Zuba from the various parts of the country ..

Filth is also the hallmark of Zuba .as you approach the suburb from the Abuja metro ,you are greeted with refuse loaded by the road corridors .culverts meant for drainage s are filled up with refuse.

So also are pockets of refuse hereand there.

When you ask why the refuse are left so ,we are told that it is the dry season. They say as soon as rain starts all will be washed away, but ,to where one may ask .

This is where the federal capital territory authorities are needed .For how long shall Zuba be kept un attended ?

A town which ought to benefit from her nearness to the centre is totally neglected.

The question for the area council chairman is: Sir why is zuba so dirty..?

This write up on Zubahas even long over due .

Ever since I knew Zuba over a decade ago,it has been like this.

It has been a ” shattered town” with few filling stations on the corridor along the popular Kaduna road .

A visit into the main zuba shows a few spare parts shops serving as cover up for the main interior scanty and rocky landscape where some indigenes and non indigens reside .

The new federal capital territory minister Nyesom Wik is hereby called upon to take a working visit to Zuba and make a difference. By do doing, Zuba can be transformed into an investment destination .

Hopefully .

Rashidat yusuf writes from Abuja

Yusufrashidat12@gmail.com.

