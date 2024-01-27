Minister Wike, when cometh your help, Abuja is dirty! Rashidat Yusuf

Aside the issues of kidnapping , banditry and other vices plunging the city of Abuja, the issue of environmental degradation is another menace .

Degradation not in terms of flooding or erosion. Degradation in this context is the level at which the environments in Abuja are degraded with refuse .

Refuse every where you go, one would say .

Although the city centre looks fairly well kept, a trip around the satellites leaves more to be desired .

Gwagwalada the main entry to the federal capital territory through Lokoja ,Kogi state is an eyesore.

In fact most first timers to Abuja coming through Lokoja often wonder if Gwagwalada is part of the most talked about ” prestigious city of Abuja “

Zuba closely located to gwagwalada is equally an eyesore .

As you move into the town through the dei dei axis , equally an eye sore .

By the right side of dei dei on your way to

Gwagwa Karimo Idu axis is an eye sore.

As you journey into Kubwa , you are welcome into a slum city .

So which way Abuja!

The federal capital territory is in dire need of a well coordinated refuse collection system .

Even areas considered semi high profile such as Gwarimpa, refuse left uncollected is the order of the day .

The last visit to Gwarimpa reveals that, it’s is either the refuse collectors are on strike or completely nolonger in existence .

Only a few places in Abuja are worth writing home about .. Such places include Mwaitama,Asokoro

,Katampe, Guzape and some parts of Wuse etc

Otherwise most parts of Abuja are filled up with refuse.

Minister Nyesom Wike great attention is needed for Abuja and it’s satelite towns namely Bwari,Kuje

, Gwagwalada, and Abuja Municipal area council ( AMAC).

All these areas are begging for attention.

Only Abaji and Kwali Area Councils can be left out in this menace as they not only on the outskirt of Abuja, they are equally not densely populated like the othe four area councils mentioned earlier .

Honourable minister ,the entire Abuja needs total clean up sir .

You visit Dutse axis ,and what you see is a road corridor filled up with refuse along the popular “Dutse market”

What manner of city is this .?

What readily comes to mind is whether or not these areas mentioned do not have area councillors assigned to take care of them ?



O! Minister Wike, when cometh your help, Abuja is dirty !

Rashidat Yusuf writes from Abuja.

