Saturday, January 27, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectMinister Wike, when cometh your help, Abuja is dirty! Rashidat Yusuf
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectColumns

Minister Wike, when cometh your help, Abuja is dirty! Rashidat Yusuf

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
4

Aside the issues of  kidnapping , banditry and other vices plunging the city of Abuja, the issue of  environmental degradation is another menace .

Degradation not in terms of  flooding  or erosion. Degradation in this context is the level at which  the environments in Abuja are degraded with refuse .

Refuse every where you go, one would say .

Although the city centre looks fairly well kept, a trip around the satellites leaves more to be desired .

Gwagwalada the main entry to the federal capital territory through Lokoja ,Kogi state  is an eyesore.
In fact most first timers to Abuja coming through Lokoja often wonder if Gwagwalada  is part of the most talked about  ” prestigious city of Abuja “

Zuba closely located to gwagwalada is equally an eyesore .
As you move into the town  through the  dei dei axis , equally an eye sore .

By the right side of dei dei on your way to
Gwagwa  Karimo Idu axis is an eye sore.

As   you journey  into Kubwa , you are welcome into  a slum city  .

So which way Abuja!

The federal capital territory is in dire need of a well coordinated refuse collection  system .

Even areas considered semi high profile such as Gwarimpa, refuse left uncollected is the order of the day .

The last visit to Gwarimpa reveals that, it’s is either the refuse collectors are on  strike or completely nolonger in existence .

Only a few places in Abuja are worth writing home about .. Such places include Mwaitama,Asokoro
,Katampe, Guzape  and some parts of Wuse etc

Otherwise most parts of Abuja are  filled up with refuse.

Minister Nyesom Wike  great attention is needed for Abuja  and it’s satelite towns namely Bwari,Kuje
, Gwagwalada, and Abuja Municipal  area council ( AMAC).

All these areas are begging for attention.

Only Abaji and Kwali Area Councils can be left out in this menace  as they not only  on the outskirt of Abuja, they are equally not densely populated like the othe four area councils mentioned earlier .

Honourable minister ,the entire Abuja needs total clean up sir .

You visit Dutse axis ,and what you see is  a road corridor  filled up with refuse  along the popular  “Dutse market”
What manner of city is this .?
What readily comes to mind is whether or not these areas mentioned do not have area councillors  assigned to take care of them ?

O! Minister Wike, when cometh your help, Abuja is dirty !

Rashidat Yusuf writes from Abuja.
Yusufrashidat12@gmail.com

Previous article
Lokoja agog as Ododo takes over from Gov. Bello
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.