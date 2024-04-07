Minister urges swift investigation of Kogi massacre, resolution of communal disputes

Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, has called for swift investigation of Thursday’s banditry at Abejukolo and Agojeju Odo communities in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi.

Twenty-five persons killed in the attack, including two women and four children, were buried on Saturday.

Audu, a Kogi indigene also commiserated with the families of the deceased in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Lizzy Okoli.

The minister condemned the attack and enjoined the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the governor of Kogi, Alhaji Usman Ododo, to take necessary actions to enhance security in Kogi communities.

He charged relevant agencies to intervene in disputes in communities to avoid a recurrence and to ensure that perpetrators of the Abejukolo and Agojeju Odo attacks were brought to justice.

“I appeal to the Inspector-General of Police to take swift action in investigating this crime to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is very important to resolve all issues that led to the unfortunate incident so that peace and normalcy can return to the communities.

“I also urge everyone to remain vigilant; be security-conscious, and to collaborate with security agencies and personnel.

“Report any suspicious moves you see around as this might help to prevent such atrocities,’’ he said.

Thursday’s attack was the second in the year in the community sending serious fears into residents.

A community member had alleged on Thursday that a running battle between militia groups in parts of Benue and some bandits led to the onslaught on the sleepy towns of Agojeju-Odo, Ajokpachi-Odo, Bagaji and environs.

“They destroyed farm produce with ease in an attempt to draw the communities into the conflict,’’ he said.

Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Usman Ododo said on Friday that the governor had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The killing of innocent and harmless residents of the community by alleged hired militiamen is very callous, unacceptable and condemnable,’’ he said.

Omodara said property; especially houses, vehicles, and crops were destroyed in the attack.

He called on people of Agojeju-Odo and neighbouring communities to remain calm as government and security agencies were on top of the situation.

Other accounts said the attacks were reprisals of alleged killing of six herdsmen in the Kogi communities. (NAN)

By Martha Agas