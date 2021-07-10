Minister urges states, LGs to prioritize investment in WASH services

The Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu has called states and local governments to prioritise investment in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services.

Adamu said that making investment in WASH a priority was very strategic to development and improvement of the welfare of all Nigerians.

The call is contained in a press release from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources signed by Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, Director (Press and Public Relations Unit) in Abuja on Friday.

The release noted that the Minister spoke on Thursday in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa State during the celebration/presentation of certificates to 14 Open Defecation Free (ODF) local government areas.

Adamu commended Jigawa State Government for being among the progressive states in the implementation of WASH activities

He said this could be seen in the declaration of a state of emergency in the WASH sector by the state Governor, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar.

Adamu said this was further demonstrated by Abubakar in his prompt enactment of appropriate legislation against open defecation and clear evidence of budgetary commitment to WASH programmes.

He asserted that the efforts had yielded laudable results with the achievement of 14 ODF local government areas (LGAs) in the states.

The LGAs are Birnin-Kudu, Buji, Gagarawa, Gwiwa, Kiyawa, Roni, Sule-Tankarkar, Dutse, Auyo, Birniwa, Kafin Hausa, Taura, Guri, and Jahun; comprising over 5,300 communities and an estimated population of about 3 million persons.

Adamu noted that already, Jigawa State was among the leading states in the provision of water at 92 per cent coverage while expressing optimism that the same progress could be achieved in sanitation and hygiene very soon.

The Minister reminded people of Jigawa that most of the priority areas of President Buhari’s administration were impacted in one way or the other by access to WASH services.

Adamu listed the priority areas to include, enhancing social inclusion and poverty reduction, expanding business growth and entrepreneurship, expanding access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity.

The Minister therefore urged the government and people to keep up the good effort in sustaining the results so far and work towards achieving a state-wide ODF status as soon as possible.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar in his speech thanked President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government for the massive support given to the state especially in the WASH Sector

Abubakar attributed the feat achieved in the 14 ODF LGAs to the excellent team work of his administration.

Welcoming guests earlier, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Malam Ibrahim Giwa stated that the remaining 13 LGAs would be celebrated before the end of year 2022 to make Jigawa the first fully ODF state in the country.

The major highlight of the celebration was the presentation of ODF certificates to chairmen of the 14 LGAs and the commissioning of Sule Tankarkar Township Roads by the Honourable Minister. (NAN)

