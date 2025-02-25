Minister urges security agencies to embrace INTERPOL principles

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam has called on security agencies to embrace the principles of International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and foster partnership to make Nigeria a crime free country.

By Monday Ijeh

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam has called on security agencies to embrace the principles of International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and foster partnership to make Nigeria a crime free country.

Gaidam made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of a three-day workshop on INTERPOL, with the theme, Strengthening Internal Security: A Path to Safer Nigeria.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Police Affairs in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja.

He said the workshop would serve as a vital platform to enhance the capacity of Law Enforcement Agencies, in leveraging INTERPOL’s tools to foster peace and security in the country.

“As you are aware, INTERPOL is a prestigious organisation with membership, spanning 196 countries, actively engaged in combating terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and cybercrime.

“This workshop is convened with the intent to explore and understand INTERPOL’s resources and enable us to effectively integrate these tools into our internal, regional and global security efforts.

“ I am convinced that by adopting methodologies akin to those employed by INTERPOL, we can significantly mitigate our internal security challenges,” he said.

The minister said he was optimistic that the insights and outcomes from this workshop would play a critical role in addressing the pervasive insecurity currently facing the country.

According to him, we must acknowledge that for decades, our nation has grappled with the chronic issue of criminal victimisation, which has severely impacted the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

He said Nigeria had in recent years been faced with an alarming rise in insurgency and terrorism, which had taken on increasingly complex international dimensions.

Gaidam said the erosion of safety in the country had extended beyond the direct consequences of crime.

He said the challenge had called for a robust response to strengthen the internal security framework with the aid of advanced international policing tools.

“As technology evolves, so too must our strategies to combat these threats.

“In light of the myriad security threats facing our nation today, it is imperative that we embrace international standards to safeguard lives, properties and infrastructure, thereby fostering economic development and stability,” he said. (NAN)