Minister Urges Private Sector to Lead in Promoting CNG

CNG: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said that the private sector has a leading role in actualizing the Federal Government initiative on Compressed Natural Gas in the country.

Idris stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the commissioning of the ABG CNG Plant and graduation of 40 CNG Conversion Technicians.

L-R: Technical Partner, Mohammed El-Gawish; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and Chairman of the ABG Group, Alhaji Bawa Garba on Tuesday at the commissioning of the ABG CNG Plant and graduation of 40 CNG Conversion Technicians in Abuja on Tuesday

Idris who described the effort of the ABG Group as noble and timely said the CNG has come to stay as a more cost-effective means in the transportation sector, and praised the foresight of President Bola Tinubu in leading the way toward the adoption of the CNG as a dominant alternative to premium motor spirits in powering commercial and private vehicles.

“The CNG is the future and it is therefore important for Nigerian entrepreneurs to seize advantage of government policy on the CNG by investing in the human and material assets required to grow its infrastructure across Nigeria,” said Idris.

The Minister explained that the government of President Tinubu has so far committed the sum of N100 billion in the first instance, towards the CNG, adding, that in fact, the CNG and its inherent opportunities appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress and aided in their softening of grounds with the federal government.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (middle) at the commissioning of the ABG CNG Plant and graduation of 40 CNG Conversion Technicians in Abuja on Tuesday

Chairman of the ABG Group, Alhaji Bawa Garba said the CNG is a clean energy solution requiring government support and patronage to become immersive and showcase Nigeria as a “Gas Nation.”

“Our Group is thankful to President Tinubu for the bold decision to adopt CNG. We are always a pioneering company, and our involvement in the CNG initiative is underscored by training multitudes of CNG conversion engineers across Nigeria,” said Alhaji Garba.

