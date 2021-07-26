Minister urges new AIGs to double up efforts

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has called on the newly promoted assistant inspectors-general of police to double up efforts in their service to the country.

The minister made the call on Monday in Abuja at the official decoration of 24 promoted inspectors-general of police from the rank of commissioners of police.

He congratulated the promoted officers and enjoined them to put in their best in their new posting.

He said that the country is currently facing security challenges and our expectation is for you to contribute your quota to defeat the criminal elements terrorising the country.

Dingyadi pledged the commitment of the federal government to continue to reposition the Nigeria Police for better performance.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, said that the event was to mark the decoration of 24 promoted commissioners of police with their new ranks of assistant inspectors general of police.

He said the event was the first phase in the decoration exercise of 167 officers whose promotions were recently approved by the Police Service Commission.

Baba said that the promotion was a due recognition of the history of professional excellence of all the senior officers being celebrated.

The I-G said the process was not only guided by the principles of seniority and merit but also, reflective of the unblemished record of service and experience.

According to him, with the current security challenges facing the country, it is expedient that the Nigeria Police is repositioned to deal with the situation.

“This process requires a deliberate manpower development policy which will identify, elevate and position professionally competent officers.

“The officers will act as the strategic police managers that will drive our policing vision and give effects to our strategies, directed responding to current and emerging security threats.

“It is in recognition of this that human capacity development and welfare of officers are being prioritised in my broad police leadership agenda,” he said.

(NAN)

