Minister urges NDDC board to make difference

by Isaiah Eka

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has called on the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure they make a difference for the development of the region.

Umana said this in his keynote remarks, while declaring open the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board and Management retreat in Uyo on Friday.

He said the inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta Region as the region and charged them to live above board in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to strictly adhere to the rules of due diligence and transparency in line with the Establishment and Public Procurement Acts.

He said that the inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta region, adding that the region, which has suffered neglect and deprivation for so long, needed a new lease of life

The minister called on the board to focus on key areas like the establishment act and public procurement act as Nigerians expect a turnaround of the commission to reflect the core mandate of developing the region.

Umana called on the participants to set a template that would facilitate rapid development of the niger delta and Nigeria in general.

“This retreat is principally to ensure that the new board are properly equipped to provide a new direction for the development of the Niger Delta region,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, in his address of welcome said the board was expected to do something differently to take the Niger Delta region to greater hight.

Ogbuku said the new board had a template for sustainable programme for youths and every citizen of the region.

He said the commission would endeavour to create partnership with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders through public private partnerships initiative.

He urged participants to evolve ideas, programmes and blueprints towards taking the region to a new level of development.

“We will soon unfold our packages for the development of the region. The Niger Delta Development Commission Board is expected to make great difference this time around,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day retreat for NDDC board and management is with the theme; “NDDC: Making a Difference.”

NAN also reports that a communique is expected at the end of the retreat to address issues affecting the niger delta region and proffer possible solutions. (NAN)