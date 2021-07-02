Minister urges group to register online to benefit from FG’s incentives

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Friday urged members of Arewa Business Group to register online to benefit from Governments’ incentive to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Director, Press & Public Relations, in the ministry, Mr Olujimi Oyetomi, said that the minister made the call when Arewa Business Group paid the minister a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister encouraged members of the group and others to register online to fulfill the requirements of benefiting from the numerous incentives and soft loans to grow many MSMEs.

Earlier, Jamila Makka, the group’s Deputy- President, decried the devastation of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the businesses, which had left members devastated and crushed their businesses.

Makka, therefore, solicited the minister’s intervention to benefit from the survival funds and other policies being rolled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government to aid the recovery of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which were badly set-back by COVID-19.

The Group also requested for their members to be captured in social investment programmes of Government such as loans for Women-in Agriculture/Farming; Soft Loans for Women in Manufacturing Industry; Loans for Women in Cottage Industries.

The group also appointed the minister as their Life Patron with an indicative plaque presented to her. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...