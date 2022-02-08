Minister to submit revised STI policy to FEC

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says the Revised 2022 National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy would soon be submitted to the Federal Executive Council for approval.



The minister disclosed this at the presentation of the report of the ministerial committee on review of the operational guidelines of university-based energy research centres under the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Onu said the revised policy was a very important roadmap which would show the nation how Nigeria’s STI would impact every sector of the economy and national life.

He said that the policy was put in place since 2012 but was not revised until now.

“We had to follow a very comprehensive procedure in order to ensure that every stakeholder participated in the process,’’ Onu said.



Meanwhile, remarking after receiving the report of the ministerial committee on review of the operational guidelines of university based energy research centres, the minister said they would study and give it the necessary attention.

He assured that Nigeria would benefit tremendously from the report, not only in the area of harmonious working relationship between host universities and energy centres, but also other research centres hosted by universities.

“I believe that the guidelines worked out would be very helpful and applicable in making sure that those research centres and their host universities work in harmony.

“We are very interested in making sure that the relationship between universities and governments are very cordial.

“I am convinced that when this happens, it will be of great benefit to our nation,’’ the minister said.



Onu stressed the importance of building a nation that would win the respect of everybody anywhere in the world and for this to happen, synergy, cooperation and understanding between universities and research institutions must be fostered.

Speaking further, he maintained that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, like no other, had paid attention to research and innovation.

He said the efforts of the committee on review of operational guidelines, which had completed their task in less than 14 days, would be very helpful in achieving more in vital areas.



Earlier, Prof. Eli Bala, the Director-General of the ECN and Chairman of the Committee, briefed the minister on their report.

According to Bala, the operational guidelines are to enable cordial relationship between the centres, commission and universities in order to improve on the research and innovation activities.



He said that it would also enable dual benefits between the universities and the research centres for the development of the country.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Bala said what the energy centres were trying to evolve for the nation was more sustainable energy development in the power sector.



“Electricity is from energy sources and we need sustainable energy resources like the sun, biomass, the wind, for them to be converted into electricity and this is what these energy centres are trying to do,’’ he said.

He mentioned the centres to include University of Lagos, University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Benin, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. (NAN)

