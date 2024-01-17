Minister to showcase Nigeria’s culture at Goals House – Official

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy will attend a round table at prestigious Goals House in Davos, Switzerland, to showcase Nigeria’s culture to the world.



This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the minister, Nneka Anibeze.

Anibeze said the minister would be there to establish global connections to unlock opportunities that abound in the creative economy.



According to her, Musawa will join over 20 high level participants from other nations. She will speak on ‘Culture and Creativity as a Catalytic Force for Transformative Impact’ on Jan. 17

“The event, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, will feature an exhibition of Nigerian art, culture and music.



“The minister is also slated to host the participants to a cultural night tagged the ‘Nigeria Reception’, to celebrate and showcase Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage on the global stage.



“The event will present an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s culture to the world and establish global connections to unlock opportunities that abound in the creative economy.

“Discussions will be focused on shaping and investing in the culture and creative economy as well as partnerships and collaborative actions that will enable the country to generate 100 billion dollars by 2030,’’ she said

According to her, the Art and Culture sector accounts for 2.3 million jobs, representing about 3.5 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria.



“We are looking to connect with global networks which we believe can expand the local market dynamics to create growth and jobs for our teeming creatives.

“This will beef up the driving force for the economy and society and set up long-term strategies for the creative industry.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goals House is a diverse community of business and political leaders, renowned activists, NGOs and entrepreneurs.

They come together at significant global moments throughout the year, united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The community is convened for conversations and connections, discussions and dinners, panels and nightcap in a unique space that is designed and built to facilitate collaboration, inspiration and impact in equal measure (NAN).

By Joshua Olomu

