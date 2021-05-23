



The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to engage in research that will be of benefit to the FCT as a host community to the University.





The Minister made this call when he received the Chairman and members of the Visitation Panel to the University in his office on Friday, 21st May 2021.



Malam Bello explained that centers of learning such as NOUN, should, in addition to carrying out their primary function of providing educational support to its students, also carry out research that will be beneficial and relevant to its immediate host communities.



In the words of the Minister, “Centers of learning and research like your university should also, in addition to providing the needed educational support to the wider world, should also look at specific issues within the FCT and encourage your students and your faculty members to undertake appropriate research in areas that would be relevant to your immediate host community”.





“You might want to say let’s do a study on the traffic situation and the requirement for public transportation in the FCT” Malam Bello Added. He also urged the management of the University to invest more in the publicity of its activities and called for greater mutually beneficial collaboration between the University and the FCT Administration.





While commending the founding fathers of the University for their Foresight in establishing the Institution, Malam Bello revealed that many personnel of the FCT Administration have seized the opportunity provided by the University to acquire good quality education while earning their livelihood.





He also pledged the cooperation of the FCT Administration to the Visitation Panel in the discharge of its assignment.





Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Visitation Panel, Alh Isa Bello Sali said that the Panel was at the FCTA to appraise the FCT Minister on its activities and seek advice as it sets out to discharge its duties.





The Chairman also informed the FCT Minister that the Panel was mandated to review the performance of the University with particular focus on the areas of governance, academic standards, quality assurance, management of finances, relationships between management, staff students and other stakeholders and the condition of physical infrastructure and advice government appropriately.



He also informed the Minister that the NOUN has a total of 103 study centers spread across the country with 5 of such centers located in the FCT in addition to its headquarters located within the Jabi Area of the city.





Accompanying the Panel Chairman on the visit were the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Femi Peters, Registrar, Mr Felix Edoka, and other members of the Visitation Panel. Also present were the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Director of Human Resources Management, Dr Bashir Mohammed and other senior staff of the FCTA.







