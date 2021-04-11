Minister to inaugurate visitation panels to federal universities, others

By Chimezie Godfrey


Minister of Education, is set to implement recently announced inauguration of visitation panels to federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This was made known in a statement Ministry’s Director of Press and Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

Goong disclosed that Minister and  Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka  Nwajiuba will commence inauguration on Monday in Abuja.

He said,”Visitation Panels to Federal Universities, Polytechnics  and Colleges of Education earlier announced Federal Ministry of Education are to be inaugurated by Education Minister, , and Minister of State for Education, Hon  Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as follows:

“Monday,12th April 2021– Inauguration of Visitation Panels to Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. 

“Tuesday, 13th April 2021–  Inauguration of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities and Inter- University

“Venue: Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium, National Universities Commission  Abuja. Time: 11 : am daily.”

