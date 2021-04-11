By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu is set to implement the recently announced inauguration of visitation panels to federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This was made known in a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

Goong disclosed that the Minister and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba will commence the inauguration on Monday in Abuja.

He said,”Visitation Panels to Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education earlier announced by the Federal Ministry of Education are to be inaugurated by Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, and Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as follows:

“Monday,12th April 2021– Inauguration of Visitation Panels to Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

“Tuesday, 13th April 2021– Inauguration of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities and Inter- University Centres.

“Venue: Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium, National Universities Commission Abuja. Time: 11 : am daily.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

