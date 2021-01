By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu is set to flag off the 2021/2022 Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (SCFP) nomination interview.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

According to Goong, the event will hold on Tuesday in Abuja.

Commonwealth scholarships are given to talented individuals with the potential to make a positive impact on the global stage.