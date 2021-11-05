Minister tasks traditional institutions on national unity, justice

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has appealed to traditional rulers to use their institution to cement the country by promoting national unity and justice.



The Minister made the appeal on Friday in Argungu, Kebbi state during the 25th anniversary of the Emir of Argungu, HRH Alhaji Sama’ila Mera.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed the turbaning of the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan as Ganuwar Kabi and the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as Kibiyar Kabi.



The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Malam Garba Argungu was also turbaned Garkuwan Kabi.



NAN also report that President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).



The minister, who was recently installed as Kakakin Kabi, said traditional rulers had been the vanguard of unity because more often they presided over various ethnic groups and nationalities with different religious beliefs and culture.





He said the presence of dignitaries from every region of the country, and traditional rulers from other West African countries at the event was a testimony to the fact that traditional institution had the capacity to unite the country.



The minister said the turbaning of Sen. Kalu from the South East as Kibiyar (Spear) Kabi, as well as his own recent recognition as Kakakin Kabi meaning the mouthpiece of Kabi, even when he is from Kwara state were demonstrations of a united Nigeria.





Speaking in the same vein, Kebbi state Governor, Alh. Abubakar Bagudu said unity and justice were key to the prosperity of a nation.



Bagudu said with the population of China and India, what had kept both countries going as developed nations was unity of purpose and Nigeria should take cue from them.



The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar appealed to the political leaders to ensure justice in all their policies, programmes and actions .





The Sultan who was the Chairman of the event said justice was the foundation of any society and it was the basis for survival of any country..



Earlier in a welcome address, the Emir of Argungu said it was gratifying that 25 years had rolled by since he ascended the throne of his ancestors.





He thanked the people of the Emirate and the government of Kebbi state for their support while welcoming dignitaries to the event.



NAN reports that a lecture titled ” Leadership Responsibility and Justice” was delivered by the Chief Imam of National Mosque, Abuja, Prof. Sheikh Ahmad Maqari. (NAN)

