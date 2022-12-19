Minister tasks Taraba APC stakeholders on unity for 2023

By Martins Abochol

Alhaji Muazu Sambo, Minister of Transportation, has tasked Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders to be united to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.



Sambo said this at the inauguration of the state Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for Tinubu/ Shettima 2023 in Jalingo on Monday.

“I am delighted to welcome everyone to today’s Taraba Tinubu /Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Structure Inauguration.



“At the Instance of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) we have been saddled with the responsibility of conducting an effective, message-driven campaign, leading to Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket victory in the 2023 presidential election.



“Albeit, despite the title “Presidential Campaign Council” in its official name, our responsibility is to deliver Taraba for APC in the coming election, from the councillor at the ward level to the Presidential Flag bearer.



“In the real sense, a victory for the presidential candidate alone won’t suffice and bring the coveted development to our dear state, but it will make more sense if we have an APC President, an APC Governor, APC Senators from our Senatorial Districts, APC House of Representative Members, APC State House of Assembly Members, APC Local Government Chairmen and APC Councillors,” he said.



Sambo added:“Therefore, in the spirit of our party symbol the broom, which symbolises unity and togetherness, I call on you all irrespective of our creed, faith, beliefs, and ideology to make this happen.”



He said that the campaign structure was subdivided into three major categories namely; the Campaign Management Council, the Campaign Advisory Council, and the State Campaign Council.(NAN)