Minister tasks Scientists, others to provide verifiable statistics on STI progress

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi has charged Scientists, Researchers and Innovators to rise up and provide verifiable statistics of the various progress made so far by Nigerians in STI

The Minister said this during the opening ceremony of the 19th Meeting of the National Council on Science Technology and Innovation, on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to the Minister, despite gains made in the past years, Nigeria still remains low in ranking of the global innovation index, 2021, this he added is as a result of lack of data activities in the Innovation Space.

He further stated that Nigerians have made giant strides in Inventions and Innovations but are not adequately captured as data from relevant Institutions do not meet up with the challenges.

Barrister Abdullahi further said that one of the major challenges facing Science, Technology and Innovation Sector in developing countries like Nigeria is funding, adding that government needs to invest heavily in R&D to spur industrialization and improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

In a goodwill message by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu ably represented by Mr. Hakeem Fahm, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation Lagos State said that funding of research and development has to be sustained in order to boost STI.

He further appreciated the Leadership of the FMSTI for setting the standards and also recognizing that nation has to invest in research.

